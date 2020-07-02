All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 723 North ORLANDO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
723 North ORLANDO Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

723 North ORLANDO Avenue

723 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

723 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Be the first to live in this newly constructed masterpiece. Your perfect home awaits as you walk home from the shops & restaurants at the world renowned Melrose Place. Enter through an impressive custom front door and wow your guests with European oak wood floors, the family room's gorgeous fireplace, and a two-story foyer centered by a stunning chandelier. The modern open floor plan with indoor/outdoor flow is an entertainer's dream. With the double french doors opening to a sparkling pool and spa you will also love the enclosed pool cabana, which has its own fireplace and TV hookups. Your designer kitchen with large quartz counters, Miele stainless steel appliances, and custom wine display is fantastic. The state of the art theater room, dining area, and a guest en-suite bedroom/home office complete the first floor. The romantic master suite on the second floor will give you the full taste of luxury. Cozy up in bed and enjoy the sleek fireplace, or step out onto your private patio for cocktails. Abundant space in the walk-in closet and modern features in the bathroom will take your breath away. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious, beautiful bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a laundry room with ample storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
723 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 723 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
723 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 723 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College