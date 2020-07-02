723 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly constructed masterpiece. Your perfect home awaits as you walk home from the shops & restaurants at the world renowned Melrose Place. Enter through an impressive custom front door and wow your guests with European oak wood floors, the family room's gorgeous fireplace, and a two-story foyer centered by a stunning chandelier. The modern open floor plan with indoor/outdoor flow is an entertainer's dream. With the double french doors opening to a sparkling pool and spa you will also love the enclosed pool cabana, which has its own fireplace and TV hookups. Your designer kitchen with large quartz counters, Miele stainless steel appliances, and custom wine display is fantastic. The state of the art theater room, dining area, and a guest en-suite bedroom/home office complete the first floor. The romantic master suite on the second floor will give you the full taste of luxury. Cozy up in bed and enjoy the sleek fireplace, or step out onto your private patio for cocktails. Abundant space in the walk-in closet and modern features in the bathroom will take your breath away. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious, beautiful bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a laundry room with ample storage.