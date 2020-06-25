7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Amenities

Serene and Lush Setting for this very private, gated and beautifully renovated/maintained Mid Century Modern home. There are dual master suites with one on each floor; lower suite has its own private entrance and garden. Plus there is a den/office that leads out onto the covered patio. There are hardwood floors throughout and plush carpet in bedrooms, with a fireplace on each floor, direct access garage, and green views from every room. ADT Security ready and NEST smart thermostat controlled heat/air. Remodeled cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast bar. Excellent indoor/outdoor flow perfect for entertaining with outdoor patio surrounded by mature trees and tall bamboo. This Zen inspired garden is complete with sparkling spa, fountain, and patch of elevated lawn for sunning. This home offers the quiet serenity of Hollywood Hills living at its best, while just minutes from shops and eateries near Hollywood and Highland, The Hollywood Bowl, as well as studios in Universal City and Burbank. A perfect location for wherever you need to go in LA. Move in June 1. Pets considered. Can also be leased furnished for $7500.