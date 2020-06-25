All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive

7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Serene and Lush Setting for this very private, gated and beautifully renovated/maintained Mid Century Modern home. There are dual master suites with one on each floor; lower suite has its own private entrance and garden. Plus there is a den/office that leads out onto the covered patio. There are hardwood floors throughout and plush carpet in bedrooms, with a fireplace on each floor, direct access garage, and green views from every room. ADT Security ready and NEST smart thermostat controlled heat/air. Remodeled cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast bar. Excellent indoor/outdoor flow perfect for entertaining with outdoor patio surrounded by mature trees and tall bamboo. This Zen inspired garden is complete with sparkling spa, fountain, and patch of elevated lawn for sunning. This home offers the quiet serenity of Hollywood Hills living at its best, while just minutes from shops and eateries near Hollywood and Highland, The Hollywood Bowl, as well as studios in Universal City and Burbank. A perfect location for wherever you need to go in LA. Move in June 1. Pets considered. Can also be leased furnished for $7500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have any available units?
7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have?
Some of 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7228 Woodrow Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.
