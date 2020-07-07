7226 Jordan Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9888bf80a1 ---- **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off first month's rent if approved with two week move in!! ** Enter into your large living room and head back to the spacious kitchen with breakfast counter, complete with dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator. (please note that appliances are considered "as is" with no warranty) and washer/dryer are located downstairs as well. Head upstairs to your two bedrooms complete with skylights and vaulted ceilings, with large bright windows throughout unit! This unit is available ASAP. Please email Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call at 424-777-9848, press 0, then ext. 101 to schedule. FAQS: -We are NOT working with section 8 for this unit -Two parking spaces are included with gated entry -1 year lease required -We do work with cosigners if criteria is met. Please check criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com