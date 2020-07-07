All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7226 Jordan Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7226 Jordan Ave.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:11 PM

7226 Jordan Ave.

7226 Jordan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7226 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9888bf80a1 ---- **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off first month's rent if approved with two week move in!! ** Enter into your large living room and head back to the spacious kitchen with breakfast counter, complete with dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator. (please note that appliances are considered "as is" with no warranty) and washer/dryer are located downstairs as well. Head upstairs to your two bedrooms complete with skylights and vaulted ceilings, with large bright windows throughout unit! This unit is available ASAP. Please email Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call at 424-777-9848, press 0, then ext. 101 to schedule. FAQS: -We are NOT working with section 8 for this unit -Two parking spaces are included with gated entry -1 year lease required -We do work with cosigners if criteria is met. Please check criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 Jordan Ave. have any available units?
7226 Jordan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 Jordan Ave. have?
Some of 7226 Jordan Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 Jordan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7226 Jordan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 Jordan Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7226 Jordan Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7226 Jordan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7226 Jordan Ave. offers parking.
Does 7226 Jordan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7226 Jordan Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 Jordan Ave. have a pool?
No, 7226 Jordan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7226 Jordan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7226 Jordan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 Jordan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7226 Jordan Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College