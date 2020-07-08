7224 Chetwood Dr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible view home in a Prime Sevenhills, Deliban/Hillhaven Location by Renaissance Community! Fresh Painted 3 BR, 1.25 Main Hall Ba Shoer & Tub) & Half BA by Kitchen, Meticulously Maintained with Quality Upgrades in the past, offering Picturesque Views of surrounding Mountains. Very comfortable relaxing back yard with spacious covered patio. Popular Floor Plan with an open Living area perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled years ago with lots of light maple wood cabinets, tile floors & counters, built-in appliances and breakfast counter. The large dining room/family room combo is open to the kitchen and the living room with a fireplace. South facing rear yard. Also convenient to the kitchen is a separate laundry room and half bath. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled years ago with oak cabinets, tile counters & floors. Throughout the home are beautiful oak wood floors, bedroom carpets creating a warm inviting environment. There are quality double pane windows throughout & sliding door. The living area opens to covered lanai, fully fenced back yard with a nice large lawn, all overlooking beautiful mountains and valley! Possible RV Access on Long Wide Concrete Driveway & D.D. Garage allow lots of parking by Gate