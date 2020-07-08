All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7224 Chetwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible view home in a Prime Sevenhills, Deliban/Hillhaven Location by Renaissance Community! Fresh Painted 3 BR, 1.25 Main Hall Ba Shoer & Tub) & Half BA by Kitchen, Meticulously Maintained with Quality Upgrades in the past, offering Picturesque Views of surrounding Mountains. Very comfortable relaxing back yard with spacious covered patio. Popular Floor Plan with an open Living area perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled years ago with lots of light maple wood cabinets, tile floors & counters, built-in appliances and breakfast counter. The large dining room/family room combo is open to the kitchen and the living room with a fireplace. South facing rear yard. Also convenient to the kitchen is a separate laundry room and half bath. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled years ago with oak cabinets, tile counters & floors. Throughout the home are beautiful oak wood floors, bedroom carpets creating a warm inviting environment. There are quality double pane windows throughout & sliding door. The living area opens to covered lanai, fully fenced back yard with a nice large lawn, all overlooking beautiful mountains and valley! Possible RV Access on Long Wide Concrete Driveway & D.D. Garage allow lots of parking by Gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have any available units?
7224 Chetwood Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have?
Some of 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Chetwood Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 Chetwood Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.

