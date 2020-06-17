7223 South Denker Avenue

Amenities

Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around. Home has tile wood flooring all over with new paint in every room. Carpet installed in bedrooms, with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bathroom with bathtub, and stand up shower. With central air in the home. Property is big for a wonderful family. Set your appointment today to view the spacious home.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1947



Deposits: $2,500.00

