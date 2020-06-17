All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:59 AM

7223 South Denker Avenue

7223 Denker Avenue · (562) 418-6654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7223 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around. Home has tile wood flooring all over with new paint in every room. Carpet installed in bedrooms, with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bathroom with bathtub, and stand up shower. With central air in the home. Property is big for a wonderful family. Set your appointment today to view the spacious home.

NOTICE TO RENT APPLICANTS: Do not be a victim of scammers!!!

TNCR Property Management does not authorize unknown individuals to transact & collect cash fees except through its on-line screening applications.

PLEASE VISIT OUR website to process your applications: www.tncrhomes.com. TNCR Property Management accepts on-line payments only.

Don't be the next victim.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1947

Deposits: $2,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 South Denker Avenue have any available units?
7223 South Denker Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7223 South Denker Avenue have?
Some of 7223 South Denker Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 South Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7223 South Denker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 South Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 South Denker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7223 South Denker Avenue offer parking?
No, 7223 South Denker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7223 South Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 South Denker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 South Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 7223 South Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7223 South Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7223 South Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 South Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7223 South Denker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
