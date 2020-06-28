722 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prime location, private, and tastefully remodeled home. Large open living room with wood burning fireplace & bar area. Spacious dining area. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights throughout the house. The rear of the home has a den/family room leading into the Master suite with attached bathroom overlooking the lush private backyard with a beautiful swimming pool. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Central Air/Heat, new washer & dryer, plenty of closet space. Beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, side yard. Gorgeous entrance gate & double mahogany door with glass/metal entry door. Surveillance camera system. Hardwood floor throughout. Converted garage, perfect for office and/or studio. Tenants must have renters insurance. PROPERTY NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST!