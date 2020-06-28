722 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities
Prime location, private, and tastefully remodeled home. Large open living room with wood burning fireplace & bar area. Spacious dining area. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights throughout the house. The rear of the home has a den/family room leading into the Master suite with attached bathroom overlooking the lush private backyard with a beautiful swimming pool. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Central Air/Heat, new washer & dryer, plenty of closet space. Beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, side yard. Gorgeous entrance gate & double mahogany door with glass/metal entry door. Surveillance camera system. Hardwood floor throughout. Converted garage, perfect for office and/or studio. Tenants must have renters insurance. PROPERTY NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST!