All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
722 North MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

722 North MANSFIELD Avenue

722 North Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

722 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prime location, private, and tastefully remodeled home. Large open living room with wood burning fireplace & bar area. Spacious dining area. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights throughout the house. The rear of the home has a den/family room leading into the Master suite with attached bathroom overlooking the lush private backyard with a beautiful swimming pool. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Central Air/Heat, new washer & dryer, plenty of closet space. Beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, side yard. Gorgeous entrance gate & double mahogany door with glass/metal entry door. Surveillance camera system. Hardwood floor throughout. Converted garage, perfect for office and/or studio. Tenants must have renters insurance. PROPERTY NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
722 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
722 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 North MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College