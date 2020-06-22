7211 Cozycroft Avenue

Amenities

This recently updated “Park Avenue” condo is settled on a lovely tree-lined street in Winnetka. The second floor 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit boasts several upgrades throughout, such as updated fixtures and newer vinyl wood-like flooring. It boasts high, vaulted ceilings and a light and bright interior. The kitchen features a newer stainless steel range, newer stainless steel dishwasher, newer stainless steel microwave, tile countertops, and ample cabinetry space. There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen and a patio door. The patio offers charming tree-top views- a perfect place to relax and enjoy the breeze! The family room has a cozy fireplace. The master suite has an attached bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. There is central heat/air. In-unit stackable washer/dryer is provided. This unit comes with gated, two tandem parking spaces and a storage unit in the garage. Park Avenue community is an attractive complex that offers a community pool and spa and fitness center. No pets & Non-Smoking.