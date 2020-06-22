All apartments in Los Angeles
7211 Cozycroft Avenue

7211 N Cozycroft Ave
Location

7211 N Cozycroft Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This recently updated “Park Avenue” condo is settled on a lovely tree-lined street in Winnetka. The second floor 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit boasts several upgrades throughout, such as updated fixtures and newer vinyl wood-like flooring. It boasts high, vaulted ceilings and a light and bright interior. The kitchen features a newer stainless steel range, newer stainless steel dishwasher, newer stainless steel microwave, tile countertops, and ample cabinetry space. There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen and a patio door. The patio offers charming tree-top views- a perfect place to relax and enjoy the breeze! The family room has a cozy fireplace. The master suite has an attached bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. There is central heat/air. In-unit stackable washer/dryer is provided. This unit comes with gated, two tandem parking spaces and a storage unit in the garage. Park Avenue community is an attractive complex that offers a community pool and spa and fitness center. No pets & Non-Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have any available units?
7211 Cozycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have?
Some of 7211 Cozycroft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 Cozycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7211 Cozycroft Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 Cozycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue has a pool.
Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 Cozycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 Cozycroft Avenue has units with dishwashers.
