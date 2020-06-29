721 W 27th Street W

Amenities
Spectacular tri-level townhome with panoramic views of harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge, Long Beach and on down the coast as far as Dana Point! Beautifully remodeled with high-end finishes including granite countertops, 6-burner commercial range, top-of-the-line appliances, decorator perfect throughout! New A/C unit, newer heating, upgraded electrical and plumbing, newly carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage PLUS large, easy access storage area for kayaks, jetski's, surfboards, etc. Short walk to beach and parks and quick access to 110 and 710 freeways.