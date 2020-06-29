All apartments in Los Angeles
721 W 27th Street W
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

721 W 27th Street W

721 W 27th St · No Longer Available
Location

721 W 27th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular tri-level townhome with panoramic views of harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge, Long Beach and on down the coast as far as Dana Point! Beautifully remodeled with high-end finishes including granite countertops, 6-burner commercial range, top-of-the-line appliances, decorator perfect throughout! New A/C unit, newer heating, upgraded electrical and plumbing, newly carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage PLUS large, easy access storage area for kayaks, jetski's, surfboards, etc. Short walk to beach and parks and quick access to 110 and 710 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W 27th Street W have any available units?
721 W 27th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W 27th Street W have?
Some of 721 W 27th Street W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W 27th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
721 W 27th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W 27th Street W pet-friendly?
No, 721 W 27th Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 721 W 27th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 721 W 27th Street W offers parking.
Does 721 W 27th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 W 27th Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W 27th Street W have a pool?
No, 721 W 27th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 721 W 27th Street W have accessible units?
No, 721 W 27th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W 27th Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 W 27th Street W has units with dishwashers.
