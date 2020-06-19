All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

7207 Flora Morgan

7207 Flora Morgan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Flora Morgan Trail, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Enjoy the serenity and privacy of this 3-bedroom/2-bathroom house on the hillside of reverie Canyon in Tujunga. This charming home is nestled amongst an enchanting oak grove. Every window and patio enjoy the shady protection of mature oak trees interspersed with mountain views. Enjoy the mountain resort feel of this home as you relax in the large entertainment patio and step into the 100-jet, dual lounge hot tub. Prepare your meals in the open and well-appointed chef’s kitchen with the backdrop of the sun glittering through the oak branches. This is a must see! The gated driveway is huge with lots of parking space. Tujunga at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Flora Morgan have any available units?
7207 Flora Morgan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Flora Morgan have?
Some of 7207 Flora Morgan's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Flora Morgan currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Flora Morgan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Flora Morgan pet-friendly?
No, 7207 Flora Morgan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7207 Flora Morgan offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Flora Morgan offers parking.
Does 7207 Flora Morgan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Flora Morgan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Flora Morgan have a pool?
No, 7207 Flora Morgan does not have a pool.
Does 7207 Flora Morgan have accessible units?
No, 7207 Flora Morgan does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Flora Morgan have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 Flora Morgan does not have units with dishwashers.
