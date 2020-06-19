7207 Flora Morgan

Amenities

Enjoy the serenity and privacy of this 3-bedroom/2-bathroom house on the hillside of reverie Canyon in Tujunga. This charming home is nestled amongst an enchanting oak grove. Every window and patio enjoy the shady protection of mature oak trees interspersed with mountain views. Enjoy the mountain resort feel of this home as you relax in the large entertainment patio and step into the 100-jet, dual lounge hot tub. Prepare your meals in the open and well-appointed chef’s kitchen with the backdrop of the sun glittering through the oak branches. This is a must see! The gated driveway is huge with lots of parking space. Tujunga at its best!