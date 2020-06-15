All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7199 South La Cienega Boulevard

7199 South La Cienega Boulevard · (855) 351-0683
Location

7199 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7199 · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***Showing this Saturday, June 13th fr
11am to 12pm***

This beautiful, brand new 4-bedroom and 4-bath (two floors) unit is centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall. The walkability score of this property is 68, so most errands or food is a brisk walk away. The kitchen includes grey cabinets, white quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors are of beautiful wood laminate, excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled and stand up showers have frameless glass. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a Smart home and supports with energy savings. This unit features a balcony with access from the upstairs hallway. Most importantly, two tandem parking spots are also included. There is also street parking, which is free and requires no permit, making additional parking easy. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal and security in mind so arriving home can be pleasant and safe. There are coded walk-in gates for entry and coded electronic car entry gate. This property is designed more like a compound making it very unique, secure, and private and priced to rent fast!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7199-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa-unit-7199/7f8e5be0-5ca8-4db0-af74-df20f7caecae

(RLNE5832235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
7199 South La Cienega Boulevard has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7199 South La Cienega Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7199 South La Cienega Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
