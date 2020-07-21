719 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

Great 2 story loft in Venice! 16ft ceilings with upstairs loft bedroom, 2 balconies, hardwood floors, tile and newly installed carpet. Full Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and eat in bar. Balcony off the large living room surrounded by windows, beautiful views from the bedroom balcony, 2 skylights, full bath and shower. Covered and gated parking garage, washer and dryer on premises. Great backyard courtyard with comfy patio furniture. Fios cable, high speed Wifi with DVR, HBO, Showtime, Redzone, Premiere League included in rent. Only 0.6 mile to Abbot Kinney Blvd restaurants, bars, shops, just a mere 4 blocks to Rose Avenue Whole foods, restaurants, and shops, and a short 15 minute walk to the beach! Central to EVERYTHING Venice! Walk, ride your bike, hop on a scooter, and enjoy Venice!