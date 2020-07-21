All apartments in Los Angeles
719 INDIANA Avenue

719 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Great 2 story loft in Venice! 16ft ceilings with upstairs loft bedroom, 2 balconies, hardwood floors, tile and newly installed carpet. Full Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and eat in bar. Balcony off the large living room surrounded by windows, beautiful views from the bedroom balcony, 2 skylights, full bath and shower. Covered and gated parking garage, washer and dryer on premises. Great backyard courtyard with comfy patio furniture. Fios cable, high speed Wifi with DVR, HBO, Showtime, Redzone, Premiere League included in rent. Only 0.6 mile to Abbot Kinney Blvd restaurants, bars, shops, just a mere 4 blocks to Rose Avenue Whole foods, restaurants, and shops, and a short 15 minute walk to the beach! Central to EVERYTHING Venice! Walk, ride your bike, hop on a scooter, and enjoy Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
719 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 719 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 719 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 INDIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
