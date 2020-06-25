All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl

719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***Leasing Now***

***Open House: on Tuesday July 16 between 4pm and 5pm. Please confirm 30 minute in advance***
Bright, private Bungalow style large 1BR 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary ***1BR for $1450.00***.
Spacious- Light Filled-Large newly renovated large1BR 1Bath-in Bungalow Style property.
Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious one bedroom!
With new tiled floor and granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove.
Super location in LA! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes.
The amazing and best community in Los Angeles within just 5 minutes away to famous food court,
shopping on Melrose and Western Ave. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.

* Large Living Room
* Large Bedroom
* Walk-In Closet
* All renovated bathroom
* All renovated Kitchen
* Stainless Stove
* Granite Countertops
* Ceramic Tiled Floors
* Vertical Blinds
* Ceiling Fan
* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

Property doesn't have laundry on site and all properties on that block parking on the street.

OPEN HOUSE: For more information and appointment, please text in advance at 626.216.7756 or Email: namus@calvogroup.com

Apply through www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE4059891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have any available units?
719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have?
Some of 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl offer parking?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl does not offer parking.
Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have a pool?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl does not have a pool.
Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College