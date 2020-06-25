719 1/2 N St Andrews Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

***Leasing Now***



***Open House: on Tuesday July 16 between 4pm and 5pm. Please confirm 30 minute in advance***

Bright, private Bungalow style large 1BR 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary ***1BR for $1450.00***.

Spacious- Light Filled-Large newly renovated large1BR 1Bath-in Bungalow Style property.

Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious one bedroom!

With new tiled floor and granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove.

Super location in LA! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes.

The amazing and best community in Los Angeles within just 5 minutes away to famous food court,

shopping on Melrose and Western Ave. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.



* Large Living Room

* Large Bedroom

* Walk-In Closet

* All renovated bathroom

* All renovated Kitchen

* Stainless Stove

* Granite Countertops

* Ceramic Tiled Floors

* Vertical Blinds

* Ceiling Fan

* Gated Community



* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



Property doesn't have laundry on site and all properties on that block parking on the street.



OPEN HOUSE: For more information and appointment, please text in advance at 626.216.7756 or Email: namus@calvogroup.com



Apply through www.calvogroup.com



(RLNE4059891)