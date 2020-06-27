All apartments in Los Angeles
7150 Carlson Cir. #8
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

7150 Carlson Cir. #8

7150 Carlson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7150 Carlson Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Upper Unit Condo with Tranquil Lake View - This lovely second floor unit has an additional Loft style room that was nicely and professionally done. Loft room can be used as a bedroom, as an office or bonus room. This 783 sqft unit feels a lot bigger than that! Unit will come with new appliances!! Come see the Canoga Lakes Complex for yourself! It wont last long!
Complex has lots of walk ways with rivers and lakes to relax, and pool/spa. Unit is very close to the complex entrance off of Carlson Cir.

(RLNE5554030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have any available units?
7150 Carlson Cir. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have?
Some of 7150 Carlson Cir. #8's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Carlson Cir. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 offer parking?
No, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 does not offer parking.
Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 has a pool.
Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have accessible units?
No, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Carlson Cir. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
