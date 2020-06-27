7150 Carlson Cir. #8

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Upper Unit Condo with Tranquil Lake View - This lovely second floor unit has an additional Loft style room that was nicely and professionally done. Loft room can be used as a bedroom, as an office or bonus room. This 783 sqft unit feels a lot bigger than that! Unit will come with new appliances!! Come see the Canoga Lakes Complex for yourself! It wont last long!

Complex has lots of walk ways with rivers and lakes to relax, and pool/spa. Unit is very close to the complex entrance off of Carlson Cir.



(RLNE5554030)