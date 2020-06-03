All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 715 N. Hoover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
715 N. Hoover Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

715 N. Hoover Street

715 N Hoover St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Absolutely Amazing Three Bedroom Two Bathroom House In Virgil Village - Located in the heart of Virgil Village, this three-bedroom two-bath single family home is completely updated and is ready to be called home. Inside you will be delighted to find modern touches and upgrades, while still preserving the original charm of the home. The living room has custom built-ins perfect to display books and knick-knacks. Directly across from the living room is a spacious dining area. The open kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and a large deep sink. Just off the kitchen is an open pantry with front loading washer and dryer. As you walk down the long hallway, youll find three nicely sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an adjoining bathroom. The second bedroom features French doors that lead out to a private deck and backyard. The third bedroom is cozy and also has a private entrance to the second bathroom which also accessible from the hallway. The guess bathroom is modern, has a vanity that floats above newly tiled floors and is complimented by a frameless mirror with built in lighting. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a built-in seating area, great for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. The final finishing touch, is the garage which has been updated with French doors, finished ceilings and electrical and is a perfect studio space or home office, all detached and neatly tucked away from the main house. Because this home is outfitted with solar panels, youll especially enjoy the decreased utility costs! This home is completed fenced in, has an electric driveway gate, front and back yard and is located minutes from, Roam LA (yoga studio), Vinovore, Sunset Junction East and much more!

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. Pets allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to find out showing schedule.

(RLNE4951228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 N. Hoover Street have any available units?
715 N. Hoover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 N. Hoover Street have?
Some of 715 N. Hoover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 N. Hoover Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 N. Hoover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 N. Hoover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 N. Hoover Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 N. Hoover Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 N. Hoover Street offers parking.
Does 715 N. Hoover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 N. Hoover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 N. Hoover Street have a pool?
No, 715 N. Hoover Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 N. Hoover Street have accessible units?
No, 715 N. Hoover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 N. Hoover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 N. Hoover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College