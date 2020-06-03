715 N. Hoover Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Absolutely Amazing Three Bedroom Two Bathroom House In Virgil Village - Located in the heart of Virgil Village, this three-bedroom two-bath single family home is completely updated and is ready to be called home. Inside you will be delighted to find modern touches and upgrades, while still preserving the original charm of the home. The living room has custom built-ins perfect to display books and knick-knacks. Directly across from the living room is a spacious dining area. The open kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and a large deep sink. Just off the kitchen is an open pantry with front loading washer and dryer. As you walk down the long hallway, youll find three nicely sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an adjoining bathroom. The second bedroom features French doors that lead out to a private deck and backyard. The third bedroom is cozy and also has a private entrance to the second bathroom which also accessible from the hallway. The guess bathroom is modern, has a vanity that floats above newly tiled floors and is complimented by a frameless mirror with built in lighting. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a built-in seating area, great for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. The final finishing touch, is the garage which has been updated with French doors, finished ceilings and electrical and is a perfect studio space or home office, all detached and neatly tucked away from the main house. Because this home is outfitted with solar panels, youll especially enjoy the decreased utility costs! This home is completed fenced in, has an electric driveway gate, front and back yard and is located minutes from, Roam LA (yoga studio), Vinovore, Sunset Junction East and much more!



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. Pets allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to find out showing schedule.



(RLNE4951228)