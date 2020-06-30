715 East KENSINGTON Road

Amenities

For lease is a fabulous rear cottage style home. 715 1/2 E. Kensington Road. Was previously occupied by the same tenant for over 10 years but was relocated so the owner completely upgraded/remodeled with new paint, new kitchen, new bathroom, appliances, new flooring and windows. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. There are views from of the L.A. skyline from one of the bedrooms and the living room. Second bedroom has small balcony to hang out and look toward the downtown view. There is one designated parking spot, plenty of street parking as well as your own storage space in the finished basement. This is located behind a duplex (713 E. Kensington) with a courtyard that separates the 2 structures. and is ideal for a BBQ or lounge area. Located close to public transportation, the 101, 110 and 2 freeways. Downtown L.A., Sunset Junction and Dodger Stadium are just minutes away. Landlord pays for water and trash. Small pets allowed w/deposit.