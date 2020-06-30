All apartments in Los Angeles
715 East KENSINGTON Road
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

715 East KENSINGTON Road

715 East Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

715 East Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
For lease is a fabulous rear cottage style home. 715 1/2 E. Kensington Road. Was previously occupied by the same tenant for over 10 years but was relocated so the owner completely upgraded/remodeled with new paint, new kitchen, new bathroom, appliances, new flooring and windows. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. There are views from of the L.A. skyline from one of the bedrooms and the living room. Second bedroom has small balcony to hang out and look toward the downtown view. There is one designated parking spot, plenty of street parking as well as your own storage space in the finished basement. This is located behind a duplex (713 E. Kensington) with a courtyard that separates the 2 structures. and is ideal for a BBQ or lounge area. Located close to public transportation, the 101, 110 and 2 freeways. Downtown L.A., Sunset Junction and Dodger Stadium are just minutes away. Landlord pays for water and trash. Small pets allowed w/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have any available units?
715 East KENSINGTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have?
Some of 715 East KENSINGTON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 East KENSINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 East KENSINGTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 East KENSINGTON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 East KENSINGTON Road is pet friendly.
Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 715 East KENSINGTON Road offers parking.
Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 East KENSINGTON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have a pool?
No, 715 East KENSINGTON Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 715 East KENSINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 East KENSINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 East KENSINGTON Road does not have units with dishwashers.

