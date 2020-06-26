All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

7143 Ranchito Avenue

7143 Ranchito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7143 Ranchito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Perfect starter home with all you'll need. Property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, ample living room with a gas fire place. Separate dining area, adjacent is the kitchen that has been remolded. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry for all your storage needs, tile counter tops, beautiful back splash around the stove and vent. Off to the side you have a walk in pantry, separate laundry room and sink. Both rooms have ceiling fans with remotes, they both share a unique full bath in the hallway. Has its own private yard and security gate. Centrally located close to schools, shopping centers, parks and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have any available units?
7143 Ranchito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have?
Some of 7143 Ranchito Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7143 Ranchito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7143 Ranchito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 Ranchito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7143 Ranchito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7143 Ranchito Avenue offers parking.
Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 Ranchito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have a pool?
No, 7143 Ranchito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7143 Ranchito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 Ranchito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7143 Ranchito Avenue has units with dishwashers.
