7140 La Tijera Blvd 205

Amenities
Le Tierja Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 142231
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Community. This gorgeous property features some of the latest design aspects all within the comforts of your home.
APARTMENTS ARE HUGE!!!! AMAZING LAYOUTS BE THE FIRST!!!
-NEW! Construction.
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Generous Square Footages
-Central Air/Heat
-Parking Included
-High Ceilings
-Floor and Recessed Lighting (varies per unit)
-Smart Thermostats
-Custom Window Treatments
-Large Kitchens and DIning Areas
-Multiple Balconies (varies per unit)
-Gorgeous Backsplashes
-Great for single occupants, multiple occupants, roommate setups, corporate housing, traveling employees etc!
-12 Month Leases Available.
GET YOURS NOW!!!!
-Occupancy begins September 2019. Prelease your apartment now! Most units are split layouts so occupancy privacy is ample.
Ernest Pierce
WeLeaseCali
323-639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142231
Property Id 142231
(RLNE5464067)