Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7140 La Tijera Blvd 205
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

7140 La Tijera Blvd 205

7140 La Tijera Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7140 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Le Tierja Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 142231

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Community. This gorgeous property features some of the latest design aspects all within the comforts of your home.

APARTMENTS ARE HUGE!!!! AMAZING LAYOUTS BE THE FIRST!!!

-NEW! Construction.
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Generous Square Footages
-Central Air/Heat
-Parking Included
-High Ceilings
-Floor and Recessed Lighting (varies per unit)
-Smart Thermostats
-Custom Window Treatments
-Large Kitchens and DIning Areas
-Multiple Balconies (varies per unit)
-Gorgeous Backsplashes
-Great for single occupants, multiple occupants, roommate setups, corporate housing, traveling employees etc!
-12 Month Leases Available.

GET YOURS NOW!!!!

-Occupancy begins September 2019. Prelease your apartment now! Most units are split layouts so occupancy privacy is ample.

Ernest Pierce
WeLeaseCali
323-639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142231
Property Id 142231

(RLNE5464067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have any available units?
7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have?
Some of 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 currently offering any rent specials?
7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 is pet friendly.
Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 offer parking?
Yes, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 offers parking.
Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have a pool?
No, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 does not have a pool.
Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have accessible units?
No, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7140 La Tijera Blvd 205 has units with dishwashers.

