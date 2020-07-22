714 W 29th St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a gorgeous 2-story apartment in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin area, with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, washer and dryer in unit (included, and a refrigerator, too!), and spectacular views of the Harbor, the Angel's Gate Lighthouse, the Bay across to Long Beach, the Orange County coastline, and beyond!



Pets okay, with a pet deposit (submit type/breed/size for owner approval). Photos show fireplace, but sorry, it can't be used.



The bedrooms and two full baths are downstairs and the living space is upstairs to take advantage of the beautiful views. There is a private outdoor covered deck, and lots of windows to let in the light and the expansive views.



The size is approximately 900 sq. ft., estimated based on the building size... Applicant to verify to their own satisfaction.



Come see this beautiful apartment... it's ready for you to move in.



Call (310) 833-RENT to schedule your viewing today!