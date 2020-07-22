All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 714 W 29th St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
714 W 29th St Apt 2
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

714 W 29th St Apt 2

714 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

714 West 29th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a gorgeous 2-story apartment in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin area, with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, washer and dryer in unit (included, and a refrigerator, too!), and spectacular views of the Harbor, the Angel's Gate Lighthouse, the Bay across to Long Beach, the Orange County coastline, and beyond!

Pets okay, with a pet deposit (submit type/breed/size for owner approval). Photos show fireplace, but sorry, it can't be used.

The bedrooms and two full baths are downstairs and the living space is upstairs to take advantage of the beautiful views. There is a private outdoor covered deck, and lots of windows to let in the light and the expansive views.

The size is approximately 900 sq. ft., estimated based on the building size... Applicant to verify to their own satisfaction.

Come see this beautiful apartment... it's ready for you to move in.

Call (310) 833-RENT to schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have any available units?
714 W 29th St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have?
Some of 714 W 29th St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W 29th St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
714 W 29th St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W 29th St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W 29th St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 W 29th St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College