Los Angeles, CA
7134 Yarmouth Ave
7134 Yarmouth Ave

7134 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7134 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful house with Private Backyard in Reseda - Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming formal entry that invites you to living room, dining area and specious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (stove, double-door fridge) and custom wood cabinets. Glass pane doors lead to a huge covered patio and beautiful, gated grassy back yard with fruit trees, perfect for relaxing & entertaining.
Property features 3 bedrooms with large closets and two upgraded bathrooms.
Additional amenities include laundry area with washer and dryer in attached 2-car garage, new floors throughout, central air and heat, storage house in the back yard.

The home is located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to 101 and 405 freeways, public transportation, restaurants, recreation areas and schools.
curity deposit. Owner will consider 1 pet with additional deposit but prefers no pets.. Background check will be completed with application.Must have good credit and household income of at least $7500 a month.
PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IN ANY INQUIRIES. THIS SYSTEM DOESNT WORK WITH EMAILS.
Please contact George at 818-304-4880

SHOWING SUNDAY FROM 2 to 3 PM
RPM South SFV
Lic# 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5227015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have any available units?
7134 Yarmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have?
Some of 7134 Yarmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 Yarmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Yarmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Yarmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7134 Yarmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7134 Yarmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7134 Yarmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

