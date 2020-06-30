7134 Yarmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful house with Private Backyard in Reseda - Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming formal entry that invites you to living room, dining area and specious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (stove, double-door fridge) and custom wood cabinets. Glass pane doors lead to a huge covered patio and beautiful, gated grassy back yard with fruit trees, perfect for relaxing & entertaining.

Property features 3 bedrooms with large closets and two upgraded bathrooms.

Additional amenities include laundry area with washer and dryer in attached 2-car garage, new floors throughout, central air and heat, storage house in the back yard.



The home is located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to 101 and 405 freeways, public transportation, restaurants, recreation areas and schools.

curity deposit. Owner will consider 1 pet with additional deposit but prefers no pets.. Background check will be completed with application.Must have good credit and household income of at least $7500 a month.

PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IN ANY INQUIRIES. THIS SYSTEM DOESNT WORK WITH EMAILS.

Please contact George at 818-304-4880



SHOWING SUNDAY FROM 2 to 3 PM

RPM South SFV

Lic# 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE5227015)