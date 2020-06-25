7131 Helmsdale Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34be38086 ---- 40 Min open house Tomorrow July 11th at 3:30 pm 4 br 3 ba single-story home with panoramic VIEWS! Located on a quiet street in the Highlander area of West Hills. Spacious open floor plan with large living room and wide hallway Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace opens to huge yard with covered patio, grass lawn and fruit trees. Great neighborhood, highly desirable West Hills schools and close to shopping and dining.