Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7131 Helmsdale Rd
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

7131 Helmsdale Rd

7131 Helmsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

7131 Helmsdale Road, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34be38086 ---- 40 Min open house Tomorrow July 11th at 3:30 pm 4 br 3 ba single-story home with panoramic VIEWS! Located on a quiet street in the Highlander area of West Hills. Spacious open floor plan with large living room and wide hallway Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace opens to huge yard with covered patio, grass lawn and fruit trees. Great neighborhood, highly desirable West Hills schools and close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have any available units?
7131 Helmsdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have?
Some of 7131 Helmsdale Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7131 Helmsdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7131 Helmsdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131 Helmsdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd offer parking?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have a pool?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7131 Helmsdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7131 Helmsdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
