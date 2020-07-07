713 S St Andrews Pl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08f07a90b1 ---- Come see our beautifully renovated studio apartments available at St Andrews Manor. This building is a charming classic brick building with newly renovated apartments featuring granite, refinished original wood floors, new appliances, and renovated bathrooms! Located three miles west of Downtown LA, ten minutes south of Hollywood, and five minutes east of Miracle Mile St. Andrews Manor is a great place to live, work and shop, with connections to Metro Purple Line & Red Line subways, Metro Rapid Bus and local shuttles. The Wilshire/ Western Station is within walking distance from your front door. Ralphs, Wells Fargo, Jamba Juice, CVS, Chase, Cinema Makeup School all within blocks to St. Andrews Place Manor. USC, Southwestern Law School, California Design College, and other Language Schools within close proximity. Wilshire Center (sometimes referred to as Mid-Wilshire, the Wilshire District, Koreatown and K-Town) is a true urban community.Â Cats allowed with an additional $200 deposit and dogs with an additional $300 deposit. Professionally managed by Statewide Enterprises, Inc. (A rated by the Better Business Bureau). Pictures in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual apartment that is currently available. -Listed security deposit is on approved credit. -6 or 12 month lease - Six month lease available with $100 monthly surcharge. The rent, deposit, concession and terms listed in this ad are only valid for the actual date that this ad was initially posted.