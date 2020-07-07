All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

713 S St Andrews Pl

713 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

713 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08f07a90b1 ---- Come see our beautifully renovated studio apartments available at St Andrews Manor. This building is a charming classic brick building with newly renovated apartments featuring granite, refinished original wood floors, new appliances, and renovated bathrooms! Located three miles west of Downtown LA, ten minutes south of Hollywood, and five minutes east of Miracle Mile St. Andrews Manor is a great place to live, work and shop, with connections to Metro Purple Line & Red Line subways, Metro Rapid Bus and local shuttles. The Wilshire/ Western Station is within walking distance from your front door. Ralphs, Wells Fargo, Jamba Juice, CVS, Chase, Cinema Makeup School all within blocks to St. Andrews Place Manor. USC, Southwestern Law School, California Design College, and other Language Schools within close proximity. Wilshire Center (sometimes referred to as Mid-Wilshire, the Wilshire District, Koreatown and K-Town) is a true urban community.&Acirc; Cats allowed with an additional $200 deposit and dogs with an additional $300 deposit. Professionally managed by Statewide Enterprises, Inc. (A rated by the Better Business Bureau). Pictures in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual apartment that is currently available. -Listed security deposit is on approved credit. -6 or 12 month lease - Six month lease available with $100 monthly surcharge. The rent, deposit, concession and terms listed in this ad are only valid for the actual date that this ad was initially posted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 S St Andrews Pl have any available units?
713 S St Andrews Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 S St Andrews Pl have?
Some of 713 S St Andrews Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 S St Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
713 S St Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 S St Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 S St Andrews Pl is pet friendly.
Does 713 S St Andrews Pl offer parking?
No, 713 S St Andrews Pl does not offer parking.
Does 713 S St Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 S St Andrews Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 S St Andrews Pl have a pool?
No, 713 S St Andrews Pl does not have a pool.
Does 713 S St Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 713 S St Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 713 S St Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 S St Andrews Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

