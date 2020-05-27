7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue

Amenities

A picture is worth a thousand words: Located deep in North Kentwood in a quiet tree lined street this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has much to offer. Hardwood floors set the tone and accentuates this bright and airy home. The amenities include; stamped concrete entry with in-step lights, completely landscaped with auto sprinklers and drip system, sparkling pool with heater, low maintenance rear yard, covered redwood patio, 2-car detached garage with epoxy floor, remodeled kitchen island and built-in Frigidaire appliances, stack-up washer/dryer, remodeled bathrooms, new 30 year cool-roof with ventilation ducts, new rolled attic insulation, built-in Bar-B-Q and Tankless water heater.