Los Angeles, CA
7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue

7120 Alverstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Alverstone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A picture is worth a thousand words: Located deep in North Kentwood in a quiet tree lined street this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has much to offer. Hardwood floors set the tone and accentuates this bright and airy home. The amenities include; stamped concrete entry with in-step lights, completely landscaped with auto sprinklers and drip system, sparkling pool with heater, low maintenance rear yard, covered redwood patio, 2-car detached garage with epoxy floor, remodeled kitchen island and built-in Frigidaire appliances, stack-up washer/dryer, remodeled bathrooms, new 30 year cool-roof with ventilation ducts, new rolled attic insulation, built-in Bar-B-Q and Tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have any available units?
7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have?
Some of 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 ALVERSTONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
