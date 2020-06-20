All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

712 MUSKINGUM AVE

712 Muskingum Avenue · (310) 595-6549
Location

712 Muskingum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Idyllic home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Pacific Palisades. This 3-bedroom fully furnished home boasts an open floorplan on the main level, including the dining area, living room with fireplace and family room, all saturated in natural light. The chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and connects to the laundry room. Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a peaceful garden oasis with lush landscaping and a wood deck to enjoy al fresco dining year-round complete the downstairs. Enjoy the spacious upstairs master suite with vaulted wood ceilings, an office nook with built-in shelves, walk-in closet, en-suite bath and a seating area that opens to a private roof deck with fabulous views of the Santa Monica mountains and sunsets in the evening. Attached 2-car garage. Moments away from shopping and dining in the new Palisades Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have any available units?
712 MUSKINGUM AVE has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have?
Some of 712 MUSKINGUM AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 MUSKINGUM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
712 MUSKINGUM AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 MUSKINGUM AVE pet-friendly?
No, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE offer parking?
Yes, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE does offer parking.
Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have a pool?
No, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have accessible units?
No, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 MUSKINGUM AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 MUSKINGUM AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
