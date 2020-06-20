712 MUSKINGUM AVE

Amenities

Idyllic home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Pacific Palisades. This 3-bedroom fully furnished home boasts an open floorplan on the main level, including the dining area, living room with fireplace and family room, all saturated in natural light. The chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and connects to the laundry room. Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a peaceful garden oasis with lush landscaping and a wood deck to enjoy al fresco dining year-round complete the downstairs. Enjoy the spacious upstairs master suite with vaulted wood ceilings, an office nook with built-in shelves, walk-in closet, en-suite bath and a seating area that opens to a private roof deck with fabulous views of the Santa Monica mountains and sunsets in the evening. Attached 2-car garage. Moments away from shopping and dining in the new Palisades Village!