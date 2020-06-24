All apartments in Los Angeles
712 GANYMEDE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 GANYMEDE Drive

712 Ganymede Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Ganymede Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 5-bedroom + 2-1/2 bath. Quite neighborhood with beautiful views of the hillsides of Los Angeles. Family home centrally located to Downtown L.A., Burbank studios, USC, Occidental & Pasadena. Large 2 story home. Located within the highly regarded Mt. Washington Elementary School district. Kitchen has Viking stove and Viking double convection oven and new Whirlpool dishwasher. Upstairs master has on suite bath as well as two large walk-in closets, new Whirlpool washer, and dryer located in the second bathroom. The entire downstairs is Italian porcelain tile and upstairs is clear oak wood floors. Large dog and cat allowed w/ additional deposit. Large doggie door installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have any available units?
712 GANYMEDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have?
Some of 712 GANYMEDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 GANYMEDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 GANYMEDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 GANYMEDE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 GANYMEDE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 GANYMEDE Drive offers parking.
Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 GANYMEDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 712 GANYMEDE Drive has a pool.
Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 GANYMEDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 GANYMEDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 GANYMEDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
