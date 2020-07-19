All apartments in Los Angeles
7119 Fallbrook Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7119 Fallbrook Avenue

7119 N Fallbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7119 N Fallbrook Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Remodeled home completely renovated in 2018. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.Beautiful spacious living room with LED recessed lighting. Very large open floor .Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including a French Door Refrigerator and microwave. Brand new Roof, Double pane windows throughout, Brand New central AC and heater system, Laminate flooring, Copper Plumbing, Smooth ceilings, internet included. Value! Parking on street and community laundry.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25514

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
7119 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 7119 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
