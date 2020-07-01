All apartments in Los Angeles
711 Machado Drive - 4

711 Machado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

711 Machado Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Venice Beach 1bed/1bath now available for 1 year lease!

All Utilities Included w/rent! Pets Welcome! Parking space available!

Brand new floors
Heat, refrigerator, ceiling fan, stove/oven

Security Deposit: 1-month's rent

Great location--All nearby: Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Whole Foods, Marina del Rey, Abbot Kinney and more!

Schedule a tour today--contact us now for more info
-Located in the heart of Venice!
-All Utilities Included w/Rent!
-Parking available
-On-site manager in building
-Laundry Room on-premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have any available units?
711 Machado Drive - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have?
Some of 711 Machado Drive - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Machado Drive - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Machado Drive - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Machado Drive - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Machado Drive - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Machado Drive - 4 offers parking.
Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Machado Drive - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have a pool?
No, 711 Machado Drive - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have accessible units?
No, 711 Machado Drive - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Machado Drive - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Machado Drive - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

