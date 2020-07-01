711 Machado Drive - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Venice Beach 1bed/1bath now available for 1 year lease!



All Utilities Included w/rent! Pets Welcome! Parking space available!



Brand new floors

Heat, refrigerator, ceiling fan, stove/oven



Security Deposit: 1-month's rent



Great location--All nearby: Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Whole Foods, Marina del Rey, Abbot Kinney and more!



Schedule a tour today--contact us now for more info

-Located in the heart of Venice!

-All Utilities Included w/Rent!

-Parking available

-On-site manager in building

-Laundry Room on-premises