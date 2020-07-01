711 Machado Drive - 4

Amenities
Venice Beach 1bed/1bath now available for 1 year lease!
All Utilities Included w/rent! Pets Welcome! Parking space available!
Brand new floors
Heat, refrigerator, ceiling fan, stove/oven
Security Deposit: 1-month's rent
Great location--All nearby: Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Whole Foods, Marina del Rey, Abbot Kinney and more!
Schedule a tour today--contact us now for more info
-Located in the heart of Venice!
-On-site manager in building
-Laundry Room on-premises