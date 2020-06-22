All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive

7101 Playa Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Playa Vista Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after Playa Vista neighborhood. With no shared walls, the home features an open living and dining area with gas fireplace and inbuilt cabinetry. The fashionable hardwood floors and French doors lead to an oversized patio, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The chef's kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as a handy office nook. The master bedroom feels like a tropical haven complete with plantation shutters and a spacious bathroom with dual sinks, bathtub and separate shower. Washer and dryer are inside the unit and there is side-by-side parking in the underground garage along with extra storage space. Villa Savona is conveniently located close to the Playa Vista Elementary School and Playa Vista CenterPointe Club's, gym, pool, spa, screening room, conference rooms and library. Also, close by is the new Cinemark Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Runway at Playa Vista shopping and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have any available units?
7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
