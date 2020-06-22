7101 PLAYA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after Playa Vista neighborhood. With no shared walls, the home features an open living and dining area with gas fireplace and inbuilt cabinetry. The fashionable hardwood floors and French doors lead to an oversized patio, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The chef's kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as a handy office nook. The master bedroom feels like a tropical haven complete with plantation shutters and a spacious bathroom with dual sinks, bathtub and separate shower. Washer and dryer are inside the unit and there is side-by-side parking in the underground garage along with extra storage space. Villa Savona is conveniently located close to the Playa Vista Elementary School and Playa Vista CenterPointe Club's, gym, pool, spa, screening room, conference rooms and library. Also, close by is the new Cinemark Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Runway at Playa Vista shopping and much more