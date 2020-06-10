7101 Oso Ave House 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom House for Rent - Property Id: 85657



This is a beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom house with 3 full bathrooms. It has a formal living room, dining room, and family room. It has a two car attached garage and an adjacent parking spot. It has a small front yard and a large patio. The Water is paid with the HOA.

It has great ammenities. Please reach out for more detials.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85657

Property Id 85657



(RLNE5398562)