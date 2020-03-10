All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:32 AM

7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive

7100 Playa Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Playa Vista Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful and rare 3-story 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + den or possible 4th bedroom condo. This light and bright west facing unit offers expansive 20-foot ceilings, tons of natural light, separate dining & living areas that open to a private balcony, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a massive pantry. The lower level offers two bedrooms with en-suite baths including the luxurious master suite with a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs offers the 3rd fully enclosed bedroom. Unit also includes in-unit laundry and side-by side parking. The Coronado is located across the street from the Playa Vista library and the Centerpointe Club's gym, pool and spa. Embrace the comforts of a traditional home & all of the amenities that Playa Vista has to offer including: 29 parks, Center Pointe Club & The Resort recreation & activity centers (with Olympic, adult & kid's pools, spas & 2 fitness centers), business center, event spaces & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have any available units?
7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

