7100 PLAYA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Beautiful and rare 3-story 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + den or possible 4th bedroom condo. This light and bright west facing unit offers expansive 20-foot ceilings, tons of natural light, separate dining & living areas that open to a private balcony, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a massive pantry. The lower level offers two bedrooms with en-suite baths including the luxurious master suite with a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs offers the 3rd fully enclosed bedroom. Unit also includes in-unit laundry and side-by side parking. The Coronado is located across the street from the Playa Vista library and the Centerpointe Club's gym, pool and spa. Embrace the comforts of a traditional home & all of the amenities that Playa Vista has to offer including: 29 parks, Center Pointe Club & The Resort recreation & activity centers (with Olympic, adult & kid's pools, spas & 2 fitness centers), business center, event spaces & more!