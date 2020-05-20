Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 Available 07/26/19 Beautiful Westchester Condominium Rental - This renovated, spacious condominium in Westchester is located in a charming, private and quiet building that has secured entry. This rental is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property that has been freshly painted, has stackable washer/dryer, gas fireplace with a new granite hearth, and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has granite countertops, a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home is equipped with an ADT home security system that can be turned on, provided the tenant call the company to start service. Central air-conditioning and heat is provided. Ample parking for this unit is provided as 2 (1 secured) car spaces come with this unit. A spa and fitness center is also located within the building. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. NO pets allowed. NO smoking is allowed.



This home is in a great Westchester location! It is located only a 1/10 mile from the 405 Freeway, less than 2 miles from LAX and only 1 mile from Howard Hughes Center and Fox Hills Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3456035)