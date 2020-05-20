All apartments in Los Angeles
7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101

7100 La Tijera Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7100 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 Available 07/26/19 Beautiful Westchester Condominium Rental - This renovated, spacious condominium in Westchester is located in a charming, private and quiet building that has secured entry. This rental is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property that has been freshly painted, has stackable washer/dryer, gas fireplace with a new granite hearth, and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has granite countertops, a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home is equipped with an ADT home security system that can be turned on, provided the tenant call the company to start service. Central air-conditioning and heat is provided. Ample parking for this unit is provided as 2 (1 secured) car spaces come with this unit. A spa and fitness center is also located within the building. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. NO pets allowed. NO smoking is allowed.

This home is in a great Westchester location! It is located only a 1/10 mile from the 405 Freeway, less than 2 miles from LAX and only 1 mile from Howard Hughes Center and Fox Hills Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3456035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have any available units?
7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have?
Some of 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 currently offering any rent specials?
7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 pet-friendly?
No, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 offer parking?
Yes, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 offers parking.
Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have a pool?
No, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 does not have a pool.
Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have accessible units?
No, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 La Tijera Boulevard #D101 has units with dishwashers.
