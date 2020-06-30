All apartments in Los Angeles
7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard
7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard

7100 South La Tijera Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7100 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Set in prime Silicon Beach's Westchester, this one bed, one bath unit boasts an open layout and is located within the beautiful Mediterranean style Toscana Villas. Step inside to find durable hardwood style flooring, ample natural light, and a welcoming fireplace. The kitchen features luxe granite counters and lots of prep space. Continue to the spacious bedroom where the hardwood flooring and bright, natural light continues. Completing this unit is a sizable bathroom and laundry closet (washer and dryer included). Additional details include secure building access and covered parking. Don't miss out on this amazing pied-~-terre, minutes from Playa del Rey's shores, multiple parks/recreation centers, LAX, Westside shopping/dining spots, and Silicon Beach's booming tech scene!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have any available units?
7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have?
Some of 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

