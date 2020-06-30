7100 LA TIJERA Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Set in prime Silicon Beach's Westchester, this one bed, one bath unit boasts an open layout and is located within the beautiful Mediterranean style Toscana Villas. Step inside to find durable hardwood style flooring, ample natural light, and a welcoming fireplace. The kitchen features luxe granite counters and lots of prep space. Continue to the spacious bedroom where the hardwood flooring and bright, natural light continues. Completing this unit is a sizable bathroom and laundry closet (washer and dryer included). Additional details include secure building access and covered parking. Don't miss out on this amazing pied-~-terre, minutes from Playa del Rey's shores, multiple parks/recreation centers, LAX, Westside shopping/dining spots, and Silicon Beach's booming tech scene!