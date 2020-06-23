All apartments in Los Angeles
710 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Built in 2001 by the renowned Loft Group and B3 Architects, The Lofts at Melrose Place is one of the most coveted and architecturally rich buildings in prime West Hollywood. Set above Melrose Avenue and moments from cafes and restaurants such as Alfred's Coffee, Fig & Olive and Ago, steps from designer boutiques such as A. P. C and Theory and nestled between fitness studios like Rise Nation and Cycle House, this is contemporary living at its finest. Each residence features bright, spacious floor plans, high ceilings and a private terrace.. Available furnished ($10k/mo) or unfurnished ($9k/mo)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/710-n-orlando-ave-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa-unit-101/6041c380-06e9-42f7-952a-4398452979b3

(RLNE5537145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have any available units?
710 North Orlando Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 710 North Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 North Orlando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
