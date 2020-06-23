710 North Orlando Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Built in 2001 by the renowned Loft Group and B3 Architects, The Lofts at Melrose Place is one of the most coveted and architecturally rich buildings in prime West Hollywood. Set above Melrose Avenue and moments from cafes and restaurants such as Alfred's Coffee, Fig & Olive and Ago, steps from designer boutiques such as A. P. C and Theory and nestled between fitness studios like Rise Nation and Cycle House, this is contemporary living at its finest. Each residence features bright, spacious floor plans, high ceilings and a private terrace.. Available furnished ($10k/mo) or unfurnished ($9k/mo)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/710-n-orlando-ave-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa-unit-101/6041c380-06e9-42f7-952a-4398452979b3



(RLNE5537145)