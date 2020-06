Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated furnished

Fully furnished, Bright and Cozy, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with delightful upgrades! Sleeps four comfortably. Upper level, end unit condo features crown molding and granite counter tops. Master suite has upgraded master bath and ceramic tile flooring; ample closet space. Charming, private balcony off the bedroom. Washer and Dryers available in the gated community. Ample street parking is also available. Close to beach, shopping, dining, parks, and freeways.