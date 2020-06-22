All apartments in Los Angeles
707 S. Figueroa Street

707 S Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

707 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
internet access
media room
This modern unit is located in a stylish midsize community. We treat our guest to dozens of upscale amenities for a lively community where everyone feels at home. Imagine stepping into a rooftop pool as you admire the views of Downtown Hollywood, Los Angeles, Mid-Wilshire, and the West Side. Its the best way to relax after a long day at the office. Youll also find a Private resident club lounge with comfy seating and a soothing fireplace. Head down to our Internet caf for free Wi-Fi and complimentary coffee and tea. Its all waiting for you at our luxury apartments in Hollywood.

The unit boasts sleek design of engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, 10 foot ceilings and the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer. We are still furnishing the unit but note there will be a queen sized bed, sofa with additional pull out bed, large 55 inch LED TV and a full array of kitchen appliances.

Supported by a Walk Score of 95, Transit Score of 100 and a Bike Score of 82, there are many ways to explore Sunset Blvd in the heart of Hollywood. Our apartment in Hollywood, CA is just minutes away from some of the citys biggest employers including Kaiser Medical Center and the Neuehouse in Hollywood for freelancers, Netflix and Viacom. Youll also be just a few blocks from the Equinox Gym, Trader Joes, and the Emerson College campus, the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, Griffith Park, the Mann friendly Theatre, and Hollywood Blvd. Experience the best of LA with our Hollywood apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
707 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 S. Figueroa Street have?
Some of 707 S. Figueroa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 S. Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 S. Figueroa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S. Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 S. Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 S. Figueroa Street offer parking?
No, 707 S. Figueroa Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 S. Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 S. Figueroa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S. Figueroa Street have a pool?
Yes, 707 S. Figueroa Street has a pool.
Does 707 S. Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 707 S. Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S. Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 S. Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
