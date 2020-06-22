707 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

This modern unit is located in a stylish midsize community. We treat our guest to dozens of upscale amenities for a lively community where everyone feels at home. Imagine stepping into a rooftop pool as you admire the views of Downtown Hollywood, Los Angeles, Mid-Wilshire, and the West Side. Its the best way to relax after a long day at the office. Youll also find a Private resident club lounge with comfy seating and a soothing fireplace. Head down to our Internet caf for free Wi-Fi and complimentary coffee and tea. Its all waiting for you at our luxury apartments in Hollywood.



The unit boasts sleek design of engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, 10 foot ceilings and the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer. We are still furnishing the unit but note there will be a queen sized bed, sofa with additional pull out bed, large 55 inch LED TV and a full array of kitchen appliances.



Supported by a Walk Score of 95, Transit Score of 100 and a Bike Score of 82, there are many ways to explore Sunset Blvd in the heart of Hollywood. Our apartment in Hollywood, CA is just minutes away from some of the citys biggest employers including Kaiser Medical Center and the Neuehouse in Hollywood for freelancers, Netflix and Viacom. Youll also be just a few blocks from the Equinox Gym, Trader Joes, and the Emerson College campus, the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, Griffith Park, the Mann friendly Theatre, and Hollywood Blvd. Experience the best of LA with our Hollywood apartment.