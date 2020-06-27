All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:23 AM

707 Angelus Pl

707 Angelus Pl · No Longer Available
Location

707 Angelus Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
New kitchen, bath, flooring & furniture. High speed internet, private back patio and washer/dryer. Vacation rental minimum 30 days max 11 months. Parking for one car on driveway and street parking is easy. This is the front house on a 40x102 street to alley lot. Great one way street just east of Abbott Kinney, close to EVERYTHING but nice and quiet. Ready to go, though the entire exterior will be prepped and painted starting next week, then landscaping will be completed. Price reflects upcoming exterior work. Unless otherwise negotiated, all security deposit, cleaning fee and rental fees due up front.

Also available, early to mid August, very private 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath back guest house with 2 car garage and huge private patio. Fully furnished with washer/dryer etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Angelus Pl have any available units?
707 Angelus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Angelus Pl have?
Some of 707 Angelus Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Angelus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
707 Angelus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Angelus Pl pet-friendly?
No, 707 Angelus Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 Angelus Pl offer parking?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl offers parking.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have a pool?
No, 707 Angelus Pl does not have a pool.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have accessible units?
No, 707 Angelus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl has units with dishwashers.
