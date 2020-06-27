707 Angelus Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

New kitchen, bath, flooring & furniture. High speed internet, private back patio and washer/dryer. Vacation rental minimum 30 days max 11 months. Parking for one car on driveway and street parking is easy. This is the front house on a 40x102 street to alley lot. Great one way street just east of Abbott Kinney, close to EVERYTHING but nice and quiet. Ready to go, though the entire exterior will be prepped and painted starting next week, then landscaping will be completed. Price reflects upcoming exterior work. Unless otherwise negotiated, all security deposit, cleaning fee and rental fees due up front.



Also available, early to mid August, very private 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath back guest house with 2 car garage and huge private patio. Fully furnished with washer/dryer etc.