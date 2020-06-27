Amenities

7063 Waring Ave

Los Angeles CA 90038



New listing in the Melrose La Brea district. This space is being offer at $2,200 per month plus utilities.



Nestled in a small 1950's 4 unit property with separate entrances to each suite. Centrally located near hip shops, restaurants and nightlife. The top floor 2 bedroom is located in a separate rear duplex lined with trees providing much needed shade during these warm month. A truly peaceful and private property.



This space is move in ready and is equipped with a Fridge, stove, wall and window A/Cs, ceiling fans, and even a detached individual garage for parking or additional storage. There is a common area laundry room that services the rear 2 units and is available for use anytime. There are no common walls and full wrap-around windows. Original wood floors throughout great countertop space in kitchen and bathroom. 2 entrances to this unit allows you to create a unique floor plan specific to your lifestyle. Outdoor space is usually scarce in this town but, we offer access to common area patios on garden level ready for enjoyment.



Contact Benny Aviles at 310-557-6385 or Benny@HRELA.com to schedule your private showing today.

2 bedroom 1 bath

Rent: $2,200 plus utilities

Security Deposit $2,200 on approved credit

Pet rent or additional deposit for applicants with pets



