Los Angeles, CA
7063 Waring Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

7063 Waring Ave

7063 Waring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7063 Waring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Top Floor 2 bedroom Suite in Melrose La Brea District - Top Floor 2 bedroom Suite in Melrose La Brea District

7063 Waring Ave
Los Angeles CA 90038

New listing in the Melrose La Brea district. This space is being offer at $2,200 per month plus utilities.

Nestled in a small 1950's 4 unit property with separate entrances to each suite. Centrally located near hip shops, restaurants and nightlife. The top floor 2 bedroom is located in a separate rear duplex lined with trees providing much needed shade during these warm month. A truly peaceful and private property.

This space is move in ready and is equipped with a Fridge, stove, wall and window A/Cs, ceiling fans, and even a detached individual garage for parking or additional storage. There is a common area laundry room that services the rear 2 units and is available for use anytime. There are no common walls and full wrap-around windows. Original wood floors throughout great countertop space in kitchen and bathroom. 2 entrances to this unit allows you to create a unique floor plan specific to your lifestyle. Outdoor space is usually scarce in this town but, we offer access to common area patios on garden level ready for enjoyment.

Contact Benny Aviles at 310-557-6385 or Benny@HRELA.com to schedule your private showing today.
2 bedroom 1 bath
Rent: $2,200 plus utilities
Security Deposit $2,200 on approved credit
Pet rent or additional deposit for applicants with pets

(RLNE5024540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 Waring Ave have any available units?
7063 Waring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7063 Waring Ave have?
Some of 7063 Waring Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7063 Waring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7063 Waring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 Waring Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7063 Waring Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7063 Waring Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7063 Waring Ave offers parking.
Does 7063 Waring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7063 Waring Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 Waring Ave have a pool?
No, 7063 Waring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7063 Waring Ave have accessible units?
No, 7063 Waring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 Waring Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7063 Waring Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
