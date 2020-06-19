All apartments in Los Angeles
7060 Shoup Avenue

7060 Shoup Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7060 Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Lower level condo with granite counter tops, laminated flooring, recessed lighting, washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove included. Private patio. Community boasts meandering walkways, lush landscape, lakes, streams, waterfalls and wildlife. Amenities include pools, spas, saunas, fitness room and tennis courts. One assigned parking space. Within close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeways. Paradise living at its finest, Canoga Lakes is the best kept secret in Canoga Park, West Hills adjacent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
7060 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7060 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 7060 Shoup Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7060 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Shoup Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7060 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7060 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7060 Shoup Avenue offers parking.
Does 7060 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7060 Shoup Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7060 Shoup Avenue has a pool.
Does 7060 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7060 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Shoup Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
