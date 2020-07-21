Centrally located multi-level stylish modern home with Roof top deck. Near Abbot Kinney, whole foods, beach, google campus, coffee shops, yoga. If you are looking for a stepping stone into living in Venice this is your stop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
705 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.