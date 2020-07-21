All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 705 Sunset Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
705 Sunset Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

705 Sunset Avenue

705 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Centrally located multi-level stylish modern home with Roof top deck. Near Abbot Kinney, whole foods, beach, google campus, coffee shops, yoga. If you are looking for a stepping stone into living in Venice this is your stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
705 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 705 Sunset Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
705 Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 705 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 705 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 705 Sunset Avenue offers parking.
Does 705 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Sunset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 705 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 705 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 705 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Sunset Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Joshua
1353 N Martel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College