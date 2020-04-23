All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

7028 Ramsgate Place

7028 Ramsgate Place · No Longer Available
Location

7028 Ramsgate Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 beds 1 bath 874 sqf front unit of duplex located at Westchester. Great location easy access to freeway and close to LAX. Listing agent does NOT live in the area and does NOT show the property. Please call other agents to show the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have any available units?
7028 Ramsgate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7028 Ramsgate Place currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Ramsgate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Ramsgate Place pet-friendly?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place offer parking?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not offer parking.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have a pool?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not have a pool.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have accessible units?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7028 Ramsgate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7028 Ramsgate Place does not have units with air conditioning.
