7028 Ramsgate Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 beds 1 bath 874 sqf front unit of duplex located at Westchester. Great location easy access to freeway and close to LAX. Listing agent does NOT live in the area and does NOT show the property. Please call other agents to show the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
