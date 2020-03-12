All apartments in Los Angeles
702 S St Andrews Place 15A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 S St Andrews Place 15A

702 S St Andrews Pl · No Longer Available
Location

702 S St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Stunning Studios in Trendy K Town - Property Id: 64930

Look no further for great apartment living in Los Angeles, because you have found it at the ROYCE! Recently remodeled Studio apartment in hip and trendy Koreatown. Spacious Studios with air conditioning, custom tile in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, hardwood flooring, new paint, street parking, recessed lighting, secure gated access, ample closets, storage space and laundry onsite. Close proximity to The Wiltern Theater, Wiltshire Center, dining, shopping, Metro and bus service. Immediate occupancy. ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!

**Pics might be of unit or similar units in building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64930
Property Id 64930

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4613272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have any available units?
702 S St Andrews Place 15A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have?
Some of 702 S St Andrews Place 15A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S St Andrews Place 15A currently offering any rent specials?
702 S St Andrews Place 15A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S St Andrews Place 15A pet-friendly?
No, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A offer parking?
No, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A does not offer parking.
Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have a pool?
No, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A does not have a pool.
Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have accessible units?
No, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S St Andrews Place 15A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 S St Andrews Place 15A has units with dishwashers.
