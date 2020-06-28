All apartments in Los Angeles
7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue

7014 Alverstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Alverstone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New construction, private 1 bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a private balcony. On a quiet residential street in Westchester, a half mile from the 405, 2 miles to LAX. Unit is located upstairs in the rear of the property with entry gate (accessible by phone or key pad). Kitchen has granite countertops, full-size, high-end stainless appliances: gas range, oven, convection/microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, and a moveable island counter on castors. A beautiful bedroom bay window overlooks trees and the street. Full bath has a stunning tile shower and onyx counters. A/C and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have any available units?
7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have?
Some of 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
