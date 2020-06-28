7014 ALVERSTONE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking stainless steel

New construction, private 1 bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a private balcony. On a quiet residential street in Westchester, a half mile from the 405, 2 miles to LAX. Unit is located upstairs in the rear of the property with entry gate (accessible by phone or key pad). Kitchen has granite countertops, full-size, high-end stainless appliances: gas range, oven, convection/microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, and a moveable island counter on castors. A beautiful bedroom bay window overlooks trees and the street. Full bath has a stunning tile shower and onyx counters. A/C and heating.