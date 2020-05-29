Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 1
7007 Firmament Ave
7007 Firmament Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7007 Firmament Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Firmament House - Property Id: 95668
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Van Nuys California. Large gated yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95668
Property Id 95668
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4715719)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7007 Firmament Ave have any available units?
7007 Firmament Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7007 Firmament Ave have?
Some of 7007 Firmament Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7007 Firmament Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Firmament Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Firmament Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Firmament Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7007 Firmament Ave offer parking?
No, 7007 Firmament Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7007 Firmament Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7007 Firmament Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Firmament Ave have a pool?
No, 7007 Firmament Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Firmament Ave have accessible units?
No, 7007 Firmament Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Firmament Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Firmament Ave has units with dishwashers.
