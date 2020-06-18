7004 Arizona Avenue

Amenities

Perched high above the street, this spacious 5 bedroom home sits on more than half an acre in a prestigious area of Westchester. Two bedrooms plus a den (could be a 6th bedroom - it has a closet) are located downstairs. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms plus the master suite with 2 walk-in closets. A large kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and family room complete the first floor. This home boasts 3 fireplaces, located in the family room which opens to the kitchen, the living room, and the master bedroom. Step out onto the large patio from either the family room and living room and overlook the sprawling backyard. The second yard area is populated with fruit trees galore including avocado, orange, peach, lime, lemon, nectarine, and persimmon trees. A free standing bonus room and another bonus room attached to the 2 car garage offer a variety of options: game room, playroom, office, gym, storage... you name it. Air conditioning (2 separate zones), ceiling fans, smart technology includes Ecobee thermostat and Ring doorbell.