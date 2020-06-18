All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7004 Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7004 Arizona Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

7004 Arizona Avenue

7004 Arizona Avenue · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7004 Arizona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Perched high above the street, this spacious 5 bedroom home sits on more than half an acre in a prestigious area of Westchester. Two bedrooms plus a den (could be a 6th bedroom - it has a closet) are located downstairs. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms plus the master suite with 2 walk-in closets. A large kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and family room complete the first floor. This home boasts 3 fireplaces, located in the family room which opens to the kitchen, the living room, and the master bedroom. Step out onto the large patio from either the family room and living room and overlook the sprawling backyard. The second yard area is populated with fruit trees galore including avocado, orange, peach, lime, lemon, nectarine, and persimmon trees. A free standing bonus room and another bonus room attached to the 2 car garage offer a variety of options: game room, playroom, office, gym, storage... you name it. Air conditioning (2 separate zones), ceiling fans, smart technology includes Ecobee thermostat and Ring doorbell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
7004 Arizona Avenue has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 7004 Arizona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Arizona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7004 Arizona Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity