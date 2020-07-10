Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6954 Tampa Ave.
6954 Tampa Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM
6954 Tampa Ave
6954 Tampa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6954 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single dwelling plus an ADU - Property Id: 280626
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280626
Property Id 280626
(RLNE5815597)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6954 Tampa Ave have any available units?
6954 Tampa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6954 Tampa Ave have?
Some of 6954 Tampa Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6954 Tampa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6954 Tampa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 Tampa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6954 Tampa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6954 Tampa Ave offer parking?
No, 6954 Tampa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6954 Tampa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6954 Tampa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 Tampa Ave have a pool?
No, 6954 Tampa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6954 Tampa Ave have accessible units?
No, 6954 Tampa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 Tampa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6954 Tampa Ave has units with dishwashers.
