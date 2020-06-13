Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM

300 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
5243 Lindsey Avenue
5243 Lindsey Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Se renta casa de 3 recamaras 1 bao cerca de escuelas comercio y ms. Tiene para conectar lavadora y secadora y tiene 1 parking para carro Para ms informacin llamar 213-587-3801 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
City GuideWest Whittier-Los Nietos
"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets.

Moving to West Whittier-Los Nietos

When the time comes for you to find a great new place to settle down, look no further than the community of West Whittier-Los Nietos in Los Angeles County. There is a pleasant mix of renters and owners here, and there are plenty of unique and affordable housing options to look at. You can find a house rental, two-bedroom apartments of all shapes and sizes, great studio apartments and even apartments with paid utilities in West Whittier. There's really no time to move that's better than others - the weather is lovely all year round, and you'll be able to find apartments pretty much anytime. When you start looking for rentals, get your paperwork in order first! You're going to need copies of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, proof of employment, pay stubs and anything else that your landlords might request. Having all this ready to go before you start your hunt will save you a lot of time and hassle in the long run!

Neighborhoods in West Whittier-Los Nietos

Before moving to West Whittier-Los Nietos, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different parts of town! There are really just two distinct sections here.

Broadway Avenue: This is a lovely choice for those who enjoy being right in the center of the community action. The main street is Broadway Avenue, which passes by Sorenson Park, Santa Fe Springs Marketplace and a variety of apartments and single-family homes. Enjoy streets lined with California palms? You'll like it here.

Mines Boulevard: Another popular neighborhood for West Whittier-Los Nietos, Mines Boulevard offers great public transportation at your doorstep and is conveniently close to the large collection of reading material located at the WWLN Public Library, also known as the Sorenson Library. You can catch up on your reading while you wait for your ride. Choose from ranch-style family homes, small apartment complexes and even small studios for those who don't need much space to spread out.

Living in West Whittier-Los Nietos

What's the vibe? Suburban, and there's plenty of green space to make the scene relaxing. While you can be in the busy cultural corridor of Los Angeles in less than 20 minutes - except at rush hour - this community feels like an enclave to keep you from the bustle of downtown. The large Hellman Wilderness Park is nearby, adding to the restful ambiance with its hiking trails and meadows.

There are several historic sites near West Whittier. These include The Old Ranch House, or John Bailey House built in 1868 and the oldest building in the Whittier area. 1888's Bailey School House Bell and the beginnings of El Camino Real, or the Road of the King, are all in the area. Richard Nixon's former law office is located nearby, too. There's a little piece of history around practically every corner. Citrus groves used to dot this area, and you'll still find the occasional lemon or orange tree around.

Los Nietos Community and Senior Center offers activities for everyone including sports teams, community programs, instructional classes on the Internet - just in case you haven't mastered Facebook yet - and holiday programs. Nearby, you'll find several pleasant parks, including Sorenson Park and McNees park just off Hadley Street. Santa Fe Springs Marketplace is an ample shopping emporium with beloved chain retail stores and a few small restaurants conveniently located for you to refuel while you shop. Whittier's Cultural Arts Commission offers public art displays and photo contests to local residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos?
The average rent price for West Whittier-Los Nietos rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Whittier-Los Nietos?
Some of the colleges located in the West Whittier-Los Nietos area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Whittier-Los Nietos?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Whittier-Los Nietos from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

