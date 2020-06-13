300 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA📍
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 49
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 55
1 of 59
1 of 18
1 of 64
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 3
1 of 9
1 of 18
It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets.
When the time comes for you to find a great new place to settle down, look no further than the community of West Whittier-Los Nietos in Los Angeles County. There is a pleasant mix of renters and owners here, and there are plenty of unique and affordable housing options to look at. You can find a house rental, two-bedroom apartments of all shapes and sizes, great studio apartments and even apartments with paid utilities in West Whittier. There's really no time to move that's better than others - the weather is lovely all year round, and you'll be able to find apartments pretty much anytime. When you start looking for rentals, get your paperwork in order first! You're going to need copies of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, proof of employment, pay stubs and anything else that your landlords might request. Having all this ready to go before you start your hunt will save you a lot of time and hassle in the long run!
Before moving to West Whittier-Los Nietos, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different parts of town! There are really just two distinct sections here.
Broadway Avenue: This is a lovely choice for those who enjoy being right in the center of the community action. The main street is Broadway Avenue, which passes by Sorenson Park, Santa Fe Springs Marketplace and a variety of apartments and single-family homes. Enjoy streets lined with California palms? You'll like it here.
Mines Boulevard: Another popular neighborhood for West Whittier-Los Nietos, Mines Boulevard offers great public transportation at your doorstep and is conveniently close to the large collection of reading material located at the WWLN Public Library, also known as the Sorenson Library. You can catch up on your reading while you wait for your ride. Choose from ranch-style family homes, small apartment complexes and even small studios for those who don't need much space to spread out.
What's the vibe? Suburban, and there's plenty of green space to make the scene relaxing. While you can be in the busy cultural corridor of Los Angeles in less than 20 minutes - except at rush hour - this community feels like an enclave to keep you from the bustle of downtown. The large Hellman Wilderness Park is nearby, adding to the restful ambiance with its hiking trails and meadows.
There are several historic sites near West Whittier. These include The Old Ranch House, or John Bailey House built in 1868 and the oldest building in the Whittier area. 1888's Bailey School House Bell and the beginnings of El Camino Real, or the Road of the King, are all in the area. Richard Nixon's former law office is located nearby, too. There's a little piece of history around practically every corner. Citrus groves used to dot this area, and you'll still find the occasional lemon or orange tree around.
Los Nietos Community and Senior Center offers activities for everyone including sports teams, community programs, instructional classes on the Internet - just in case you haven't mastered Facebook yet - and holiday programs. Nearby, you'll find several pleasant parks, including Sorenson Park and McNees park just off Hadley Street. Santa Fe Springs Marketplace is an ample shopping emporium with beloved chain retail stores and a few small restaurants conveniently located for you to refuel while you shop. Whittier's Cultural Arts Commission offers public art displays and photo contests to local residents.