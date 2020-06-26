All apartments in Los Angeles
6946 Sedan Ave.

6946 Sedan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6946 Sedan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6946 Sedan Ave. Available 06/29/19 West Hills 4+2 w/fireplace, wood flrs + family rm + more! (6946 Sedan) - Welcome home! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; dining area; kitchen w/island + appliances included (stove, double ovens + dishwasher); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; recessed lighting; dual pane windows; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2568042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6946 Sedan Ave. have any available units?
6946 Sedan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6946 Sedan Ave. have?
Some of 6946 Sedan Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6946 Sedan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6946 Sedan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6946 Sedan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6946 Sedan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6946 Sedan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6946 Sedan Ave. offers parking.
Does 6946 Sedan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6946 Sedan Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6946 Sedan Ave. have a pool?
No, 6946 Sedan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6946 Sedan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6946 Sedan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6946 Sedan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6946 Sedan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
