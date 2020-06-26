Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6946 Sedan Ave. Available 06/29/19 West Hills 4+2 w/fireplace, wood flrs + family rm + more! (6946 Sedan) - Welcome home! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; dining area; kitchen w/island + appliances included (stove, double ovens + dishwasher); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; recessed lighting; dual pane windows; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2568042)