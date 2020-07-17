All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6945 Saint Estaban Street

6945 Saint Estaban Street · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Saint Estaban Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, spacious and bright two bedroom two bathrooms unit with its private backyard in Tujunga, off La Tuna Canyon. Unit has upgraded features including Granite countertop kitchen recently renovated bathrooms, double-panes windows, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and recessed lighting in all living areas. Windows line up the walls and let in abundant light in all rooms. In addition to the large living room, unit features a dining area with vaulted ceilings with french doors opening to the side patio. Another set of french doors in the kitchen lead to a large backyard. With its own entryway and front porch, this place feels more like a private home! A unique find in the area.

Additional Features:
Unit comes with one covered individual garage and 1 additional parking spot on driveway.
Master bedroom comes with two separate closets
Wood and laminate flooring in walkways and kitchen, Tile in bathrooms, and new carpet in the living areas.
Recently replaced AC unit.

Additional Information:
No smoking of any kind allowed inside the property (including ecigs, tobacco products, etc)
Pets not preferred. No Large Pets.
No Hard (Screwed in) additional installations allowed (including Satellites, etc)
Garage may be used for car parking only (no other uses allowed such as storage)

Amenities Included:
Water and Sewer Only
Bi-Weekly Gardner

Tenant responsible for:
All utilities other than Water, and Sewer,
Tenant responsible for: Electrical, Solid Waste/Trash, Natural Gas, Cable, etc..
Fridge, Washer and Dryer not included. Tenant must bring own.

12 months minimum lease.

Please text 213-632-9499 to set an appointment. Unit Available as of 12/20

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23471

(RLNE4582602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have any available units?
6945 Saint Estaban Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have?
Some of 6945 Saint Estaban Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Saint Estaban Street currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Saint Estaban Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Saint Estaban Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 Saint Estaban Street is pet friendly.
Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street offer parking?
Yes, 6945 Saint Estaban Street offers parking.
Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6945 Saint Estaban Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have a pool?
No, 6945 Saint Estaban Street does not have a pool.
Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have accessible units?
No, 6945 Saint Estaban Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Saint Estaban Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 Saint Estaban Street has units with dishwashers.
