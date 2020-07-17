6945 Saint Estaban Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, spacious and bright two bedroom two bathrooms unit with its private backyard in Tujunga, off La Tuna Canyon. Unit has upgraded features including Granite countertop kitchen recently renovated bathrooms, double-panes windows, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and recessed lighting in all living areas. Windows line up the walls and let in abundant light in all rooms. In addition to the large living room, unit features a dining area with vaulted ceilings with french doors opening to the side patio. Another set of french doors in the kitchen lead to a large backyard. With its own entryway and front porch, this place feels more like a private home! A unique find in the area.



Additional Features:

Unit comes with one covered individual garage and 1 additional parking spot on driveway.

Master bedroom comes with two separate closets

Wood and laminate flooring in walkways and kitchen, Tile in bathrooms, and new carpet in the living areas.

Recently replaced AC unit.



Additional Information:

No smoking of any kind allowed inside the property (including ecigs, tobacco products, etc)

Pets not preferred. No Large Pets.

No Hard (Screwed in) additional installations allowed (including Satellites, etc)

Garage may be used for car parking only (no other uses allowed such as storage)



Amenities Included:

Water and Sewer Only

Bi-Weekly Gardner



Tenant responsible for:

All utilities other than Water, and Sewer,

Tenant responsible for: Electrical, Solid Waste/Trash, Natural Gas, Cable, etc..

Fridge, Washer and Dryer not included. Tenant must bring own.



12 months minimum lease.



Please text 213-632-9499 to set an appointment. Unit Available as of 12/20



