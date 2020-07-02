All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6939 Greeley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6939 Greeley Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

6939 Greeley Street

6939 Greeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6939 Greeley Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Stunning 2,100-SqFt, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, two-story condo in Tujunga is ready to be leased! Glossy flooring, bright recessed lighting, crown moldings, and an airy open floorplan welcomes you into the living space. A decorative fireplace is featured in the living room and connects to a large dining space. The kitchen offers ample counter space with granite countertops, storage, and built-in appliances. Via the sliding room in the dining area, the open patio area invites you to soak up some sun and relax. Upstairs, each of the 3 spacious bedrooms include built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The master bedroom offers a connected bathroom featuring separate soaking tub and shower. Included in this complex is a sun washed courtyard and gated underground parking. Close by to various shops, popular markets, Verdugo Hills YMCA, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 Greeley Street have any available units?
6939 Greeley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6939 Greeley Street have?
Some of 6939 Greeley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 Greeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
6939 Greeley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 Greeley Street pet-friendly?
No, 6939 Greeley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6939 Greeley Street offer parking?
Yes, 6939 Greeley Street offers parking.
Does 6939 Greeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 Greeley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 Greeley Street have a pool?
No, 6939 Greeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 6939 Greeley Street have accessible units?
No, 6939 Greeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 Greeley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 Greeley Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College