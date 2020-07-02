6939 Greeley Street

Amenities

Stunning 2,100-SqFt, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, two-story condo in Tujunga is ready to be leased! Glossy flooring, bright recessed lighting, crown moldings, and an airy open floorplan welcomes you into the living space. A decorative fireplace is featured in the living room and connects to a large dining space. The kitchen offers ample counter space with granite countertops, storage, and built-in appliances. Via the sliding room in the dining area, the open patio area invites you to soak up some sun and relax. Upstairs, each of the 3 spacious bedrooms include built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The master bedroom offers a connected bathroom featuring separate soaking tub and shower. Included in this complex is a sun washed courtyard and gated underground parking. Close by to various shops, popular markets, Verdugo Hills YMCA, and much more!