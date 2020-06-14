6933 Alabama Ave..

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN w/walk-in closet, central air + more! (6933 Alabama) - Canoga Park duplex, built in 2005, available for immediate occupancy! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + 1350 SQF; living room; dining area; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (stove/oven + dishwasher included); master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile flooring; 2 car carport; dogs considered w/owners approval + addtnl deposit, sorry, no cats; water included. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5225016)