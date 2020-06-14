All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

6933 Alabama Ave.

6933 Alabama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6933 Alabama Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
READY FOR MOVE-IN w/walk-in closet, central air + more! (6933 Alabama) - Canoga Park duplex, built in 2005, available for immediate occupancy! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + 1350 SQF; living room; dining area; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (stove/oven + dishwasher included); master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile flooring; 2 car carport; dogs considered w/owners approval + addtnl deposit, sorry, no cats; water included. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5225016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6933 Alabama Ave. have any available units?
6933 Alabama Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6933 Alabama Ave. have?
Some of 6933 Alabama Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 Alabama Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Alabama Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Alabama Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6933 Alabama Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6933 Alabama Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6933 Alabama Ave. offers parking.
Does 6933 Alabama Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6933 Alabama Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Alabama Ave. have a pool?
No, 6933 Alabama Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6933 Alabama Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6933 Alabama Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Alabama Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6933 Alabama Ave. has units with dishwashers.

