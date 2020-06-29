All apartments in Los Angeles
6929 Treasure Trail
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:47 PM

6929 Treasure Trail

6929 Treasure Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Treasure Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Call/Text Brad at 818.632.2296 for immediate info or showing. FALL IN LOVE with Hollywood Hills Living in this 4 bed / 3 bath / 1900+ sq ft home. An expansive main floor features hardwood floors, abundant natural light, recessed lighting, fireplace, breakfast nook and a private balcony just off your open living/dining area. The fully renovated kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, marble countertops, tasteful subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a true Master Retreat offers stunning vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, updated en suite bathroom, fireplace and private balcony. The top level is finished off with 3 more bedrooms and direct access to an impressive backyard with views of the Hollywood sign, herringbone brick work and abundant seating for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. Located on a secluded, quiet road in one of the most desirable neighborhoods, youre walking distance from The Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Runyon Canyon, and just around the corner from shops, restaurants, parks and more. Welcome Home. Visit www.6929TreasureTrail.com for VIDEO, PHOTOS and more INFO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Treasure Trail have any available units?
6929 Treasure Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Treasure Trail have?
Some of 6929 Treasure Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
Is 6929 Treasure Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Treasure Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Treasure Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail is not pet friendly.
Does 6929 Treasure Trail offer parking?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Treasure Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Treasure Trail have a pool?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Treasure Trail have accessible units?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Treasure Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6929 Treasure Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

