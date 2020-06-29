6929 Treasure Trail

Amenities

Call/Text Brad at 818.632.2296 for immediate info or showing. FALL IN LOVE with Hollywood Hills Living in this 4 bed / 3 bath / 1900+ sq ft home. An expansive main floor features hardwood floors, abundant natural light, recessed lighting, fireplace, breakfast nook and a private balcony just off your open living/dining area. The fully renovated kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, marble countertops, tasteful subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a true Master Retreat offers stunning vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, updated en suite bathroom, fireplace and private balcony. The top level is finished off with 3 more bedrooms and direct access to an impressive backyard with views of the Hollywood sign, herringbone brick work and abundant seating for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. Located on a secluded, quiet road in one of the most desirable neighborhoods, youre walking distance from The Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Runyon Canyon, and just around the corner from shops, restaurants, parks and more. Welcome Home. Visit www.6929TreasureTrail.com for VIDEO, PHOTOS and more INFO.